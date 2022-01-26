Left Menu

Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath with booming 21-gun salute

The national flag was unfurled on 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute on Wednesday.According to the tradition, the 21-gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of 871 field regiment. The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta. PTI GJS SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:56 IST
Republic Day parade begins at Rajpath, New Delhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The national flag was unfurled on 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute on Wednesday.

According to the tradition, the 21-gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 871 field regiment. The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta. President Ram Nath Kovind honored the proud winners of the highest gallantry, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Flower petals were showered by four Mi-17 V5 helicopters flying in the wineglass formation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

