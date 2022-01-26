Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath with booming 21-gun salute

The national flag was unfurled on 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute on Wednesday.

According to the tradition, the 21-gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 871 field regiment. The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta. President Ram Nath Kovind honored the proud winners of the highest gallantry, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Flower petals were showered by four Mi-17 V5 helicopters flying in the wineglass formation.

