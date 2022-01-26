Left Menu

R-DAY: Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixnio
Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Wednesday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the Valley, officials said.

However, mobile phone services and internet on fixed lines remained unaffected.

''The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations,'' the officials said.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when terrorists used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

The services are usually restored in the afternoon following the culmination of official functions across the Valley. Republic Day celebrations were held amidst tight security arrangements in Srinagar City and elsewhere in the valley. Officials said there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in Kashmir.

