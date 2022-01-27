Left Menu

Apple announces Black Unity Braided Solo Loop, Unity Lights watch face

American tech giant Apple has officially announced Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for its Watch Series 6 Black Unity limited edition smartwatches.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech giant Apple has officially announced Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for its Watch Series 6 Black Unity limited edition smartwatches. As per GSM Arena, last year Apple launched the Watch Series 6 Black Unity limited edition to celebrate the Black History and culture and continuing the tradition, Apple has announced the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for its smartwatches.

The Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is designed by members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple. Reportedly, the product is created by weaving together 16,000 recycled yarn and silicone threads using precision-braiding machinery. The Solo Loop also has a laser-etched Black Unity message on the lugs and colours from the Pan-African flag woven into the strap, which appears like speckled light across the black band.

Apple officially informed that the strap's design "symbolises a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world," and to complement it, the tech giant also announced the Unity Lights watch face, designed using 2D ray tracing. The Unity Lights watch face can be customized to be a full screen or circular dial and includes a black and white option, tick marks, a monogram, and up to four complications.

Additionally, Apple released Afrofuturism-inspired wallpapers for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users so they can show their support for Black History Month. GSM Arena confirmed that the Black Unity Braided Loop, is priced at USD 99, and users can buy one in 41mm or 45mm case size from Apple's official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

