Left Menu

Google Cloud's new Digital Assets Team to support customers in blockchain ecosystem

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:52 IST
Google Cloud's new Digital Assets Team to support customers in blockchain ecosystem
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Google Cloud on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated Digital Assets Team to support its customers' needs in building, transacting, storing value, and deploying new products on blockchain-based platforms.

"Blockchain technology is yielding tremendous innovation and value creation for consumers and businesses around the world. As the technology becomes more mainstream, companies need scalable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure on which to grow their businesses and support their networks. We believe Google Cloud can play an important role in this evolution," Yolande Piazza, VP, Financial Services, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

Google Cloud's new Digital Assets Team will undertake a number of initiatives to support companies in the digital assets/blockchain ecosystem. These include:

  • dedicated node hosting/remote procedure call (RPC) nodes for developers
  • node validation and on-chain governance with select partners
  • supporting environmental, social, and governance initiatives of developers and users
  • hosting several public BigQuery datasets on Google Cloud Marketplace
  • driving co-development and integration into Google's robust partner ecosystem
  • embracing joint go-to-market initiatives with Google Cloud ecosystem partner

Additionally, Google Cloud is exploring opportunities in the future to enable its customers to make and receive payments using cryptocurrencies.

"We're inspired by the work already done in the digital assets space by our customers, and we look forward to providing the infrastructure and technologies to support what's possible with blockchain technologies in the future," wrote Piazza.

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022