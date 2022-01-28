Google Cloud's new Digital Assets Team to support customers in blockchain ecosystem

Google Cloud on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated Digital Assets Team to support its customers' needs in building, transacting, storing value, and deploying new products on blockchain-based platforms.

"Blockchain technology is yielding tremendous innovation and value creation for consumers and businesses around the world. As the technology becomes more mainstream, companies need scalable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure on which to grow their businesses and support their networks. We believe Google Cloud can play an important role in this evolution," Yolande Piazza, VP, Financial Services, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

Google Cloud's new Digital Assets Team will undertake a number of initiatives to support companies in the digital assets/blockchain ecosystem. These include:

dedicated node hosting/remote procedure call (RPC) nodes for developers

node validation and on-chain governance with select partners

supporting environmental, social, and governance initiatives of developers and users

hosting several public BigQuery datasets on Google Cloud Marketplace

driving co-development and integration into Google's robust partner ecosystem

embracing joint go-to-market initiatives with Google Cloud ecosystem partner

Additionally, Google Cloud is exploring opportunities in the future to enable its customers to make and receive payments using cryptocurrencies.

"We're inspired by the work already done in the digital assets space by our customers, and we look forward to providing the infrastructure and technologies to support what's possible with blockchain technologies in the future," wrote Piazza.