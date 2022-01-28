Left Menu

YouTube Shorts might be getting custom voiceover feature soon

American streaming giant YouTube might be introducing a custom voiceover feature to its Shorts soon.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:57 IST
YouTube Shorts might be getting custom voiceover feature soon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American streaming giant YouTube might be introducing a custom voiceover feature to its Shorts soon. YouTube Shorts is a new feature within the YouTube app that was introduced by the streaming giant in 2020. A direct rival to TikTok, this feature of the Google-owned app allows users to create short videos (lasting no longer than 60 seconds) on their phones.

As per GSM Arena, the company is now borrowing a new feature from the ByteDance's network which will soon allow users to be able to change the voiceover without using a third-party video editing app. For the unversed, the app itself holds some basic filters, captions and colour correction for users to edit their 60-second videos.

Reportedly, YouTube is adding a dedicated button that allows users to record a track and easily overlay it before uploading. YouTube hasn't shared any official plans about the feature, so it is not clear when the feature will be rolled out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022