OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Nord get January 2022 security patches

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:33 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out the January 2022 Android security patch to the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus Nord with the latest OxygenOS update.

For OnePlus 9R users, the update is arriving as Oxygen OS 11.2.7.7 and for OnePlus Nord users, it is arriving as OxygenOS 11.1.8.8. The update changelog is the same for both devices:

Changelog

  • System
    • Improve system stability
    • Updated Android security patch to 2022-01

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually under Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the handset houses a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It houses a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

For photography, you get a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

