Google parent Alphabet beats revenue estimates on online ad strength

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 02:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as businesses spent heavily on online ads to attract customers during the holiday shopping season.

Revenue rose to $75.33 billion in the fourth quarter from $56.90 billion a year earlier, well above Wall Street estimates of $72.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

