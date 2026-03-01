Record-Breaking Hockey, Controversial Ice Laughs, and Multi-Year Athlete Deals: A Sports Week in Review

A sold-out crowd of 17,335 fans at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena set a new record for U.S. women's hockey game attendance. Despite the support, the host team, Seattle Torrent, was defeated 5-2 by Toronto Sceptres, marking the first game back for both teams after the Olympic break.

Billie Jean King has condemned the U.S. men's ice hockey team for laughing at President Trump's joke during a congratulatory call for their Olympic victory. The joke disparaged the gold-winning U.S. women's team, putting the male athletes in an uncomfortable spotlight during Trump's invitation to the White House.

In a significant sports development, Golden State Warriors' Gui Santos inked a three-year, $15 million contract extension, avoiding restricted free agency. Meanwhile, former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini received a life sentence for the 2021 murder of his in-laws in California, bringing closure to a high-profile trial.

