Left Menu

SAP and Crave InfoTech to host a webinar on driving efficiency through automation

PUNE, India and NEW JERSEY, N.J, Feb. 7, 2022 PRNewswire -- Crave InfoTech and SAP bring forth a webinar to educate enterprise top executives, business analysts, engineering teams, operations, information technology leads, etc. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best SAP customers generate 87 of total global commerce.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:17 IST
SAP and Crave InfoTech to host a webinar on driving efficiency through automation
  • Country:
  • India

PUNE, India and NEW JERSEY, N.J, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech and SAP bring forth a webinar to educate enterprise top executives, business analysts, engineering teams, operations, information technology leads, etc. about business process automation leveraging SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (IRPA). The webinar will be hosted online on the 8th of February, 2022. People looking to attend the webinar can do so from here.

The webinar event will be live in: • Europe, Africa, Middle East, North America, and Latin America at 11:00 AM ET (08:00 PT - 17:00 CET); • Asia Pacific & Japan at 16:00 AEDT (10:30 IST / 13:00 SGT).

The webinar would cover topics like: • Why Robotic Process Automation (RPA)? • Future-proof process excellence through SAP IRPA • How to activate SAP IRPA in days and increase ROI for use cases? Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech, added, ''We want to push the digital transformation wagon to the zenith of automation, efficiency, process visibility, and on-hand actionable insights. As SAP partners, we know that something like RPA with SAP's intelligent Business Technology Platform (BTP) can truly deliver right from the point of deployment and in idealistic perpetuity.'' About Crave InfoTech Crave InfoTech, based out of New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP BTP, intelligent enterprise, and enterprise mobility enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management, Intelligent Warehouse Management, and Intelligent Supply Chain Management solutions.

About SAP SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Source: Crave InfoTech Media Contact: Faiz Shaikh Faiz.shaikh@craveinfotech.com 1-844-CRAVEIT (272-8348) Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741167/Crave_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022