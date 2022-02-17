Google introduces document previews for Cloud Search

Google has introduced document previews for Cloud Search, a new feature that allows users to preview search results before opening the file. This capability is now available to Google Cloud Search Customers.

With this capability, you can be more confident about the link you are clicking on by getting a sneak peek into the document and avoid clicking on non-relevant results, Google says.

Users can preview documents that they have access to in most of the popular document formats such as Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDF, Microsoft Word documents and more.

"Document previews give users a snapshot of documents in the search results page without having to open the link. This feature is particularly useful when trying to distinguish between documents with similar titles — now, users can feel more confident they're opening the most relevant results," Google said.

Admins can enable the feature at the domain, search application, or data source level.