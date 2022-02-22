Left Menu

Accenture to deploy ERP system for Aditya Birla Fashion for better customer service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:44 IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Tuesday said it has collaborated with IT firm Accenture for deployment of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that will enhance customer service.

''The new ERP system will support ABFRL which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England across stores in India to efficiently manage multiple fulfilment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems,'' said a joint statement.

The system will be designed to enhance customer service by combining ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core for fashion and vertical business, it said.

However, the joint statement did not mention the cost of work.

''The consolidation and digitization of our core ERP system will help us improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world, even as we expand our operations and integrate new businesses to grow our brands and product portfolio, enter new consumer segments, and expand into new markets,” ABFRL Chief Digital and Information Officer Praveen Shrikhande said.

Manish Gupta, Lead for Accenture’s Products industry group in India, said, the collaboration with ABFRL will not only help them build an integrated digital core across manufacturing, wholesale and retail functions to drive operational efficiencies but also unlock new value for future disruptions and growth.

