New Zealand's 2degrees officially launches 5G network

New Zealand's communication service provider 2degrees has officially launched its 5G network in the Auckland and Wellington CBDs and in limited areas of Christchurch. The network will gradually expand to more suburbs in these three cities.

2degrees is the only New Zealand telco to partner with Ericsson for its radio access network. The companies announced a partnership to bring a world-class 5G network to New Zealand in April 2021.

"We want to make sure 5G is available where it is needed most, and we are working to cover whole cities for a contiguous experience. The innovative equipment and software we are using will allow us to flexibly change how the network uses 4G and 5G technology together over time. As 5G devices and services mature we can tune the network to how Kiwis want to use it," said 2degrees chief technology officer Martin Sharrock.

Currently, select smartphones from Samsung and Oppo are 2degrees 5G enabled for launch. These include Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Oppo Find X3 Pro.

"Further Samsung and Oppo devices, and Apple devices, will be enabled for 2degrees 5G soon, along with a wireless plug-and-play 5G home broadband modem," the company said in a press release on Monday.

2degrees customers across New Zealand can access the 5G network if they own a 5G capable phone with its software updated to enable the company's 5G. They also need to be in a 2degrees 5G coverage area.

Commenting on this development, " Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said, "Kiwis are ready to harness the power of enhanced, reliable connectivity that 5G technology brings, and combined with the upgrade to the existing 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) technology, 2degrees customers across New Zealand can benefit from Ericsson's best-in-class, energy-efficient infrastructure."