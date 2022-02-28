Nokia announces deployment of first-ever 5G Edge Slicing solution on live network

Nokia has deployed the world's first 5G Edge Slicing solution on a live commercial network with Cellcom and Telia. The solution is now available for Nokia's global customer base, the Finnish firm said on Monday.

The Nokia Edge Slicing solution allows operators to offer their enterprise customers next-generation, secure, reliable, and high-performing Virtual Private Network (VPN) services over commercial 4G and 5G networks. The solution is also scalable and the same virtualized network infrastructure can be used by several customers in the same area, for example in a business campus containing multiple companies.

By combining the Edge Slicing solution with Nokia's new Adaptive Cloud Networking solution, service providers can create major value for enterprises.

The next-generation solution supports all LTE, 5G non-standalone, and 5G standalone (SA) devices, enabling mobile operators to utilize a huge device ecosystem and address a large customer base.

Nokia and Cellcom's trial with sliced RAN-Transport-Core is taking place in Netanya, Israel, and is focused on business applications and the customer experience as well as enterprise interconnectivity over a high-speed metro network.

On the other hand, Nokia and Telia are running a live trial in Tampere, Finland to demonstrate how next-generation 5G Edge Slicing functions can operate with different mining equipment and digital applications.

Once launched, both companies will be able to offer new services to their customers as well as partner with cloud application and infrastructure service providers, Nokia said in a statement.