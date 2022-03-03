Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the U.S.
03-03-2022
Russia has decided to stop supplying rocket engines to the United States in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.
Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the U.S., Rogozin said.
