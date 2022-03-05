Girl Hackathon: Google invites women coders to showcase coding skills

Google is inviting women coders across India to participate in Girl Hackathon, a program for women students in computer science and allied courses, to showcase their coding skills and promote creative solutions for real-time technical challenges.

Women students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in computer science and/or related circuit branches can apply for the program by March 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM IST. The program will run from March 19, 2022 to April 30, 2022.

The program is spread over a period of six weeks across different stages of the hackathon and the participants are expected to be available to work on the challenge with their teams (each having three members) during this duration as and when they progress through each stage. The hackathon will include three stages:

Google Online Challenge

Design Document Round

Virtual Hackathon Round

Winning teams will be offered the opportunity to interview with Google and win cash prizes.

More information about Girl Hackathon can be found here.