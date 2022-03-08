Estee Lauder to suspend all commercial activities in Russia

Estee Lauder Companies Inc said on Monday it had decided to suspend all commercial activities in Russia, including closing all its stores in the country.

The company will also suspend brand sites and shipments to its retailers in Russia, it added https://www.elcompanies.com/en/news-and-media/newsroom/company-features/2022/update-on-ukraine-invasion-and-business-in-russia.

