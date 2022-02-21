Left Menu

Stop playing with people's lives in eastern Ukraine, Germany tells Russia

Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday. "I urgently call on the Russian government, on the Russian president: Don't play with human lives," Baerbock told reporters after arriving for a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:39 IST
Stop playing with people's lives in eastern Ukraine, Germany tells Russia
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russia on Monday of playing an "irresponsible" game with the civilian population of eastern Ukraine and urged it to return to the negotiating table. Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since Thursday.

"I urgently call on the Russian government, on the Russian president: Don't play with human lives," Baerbock told reporters after arriving for a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels. "What we have seen over the last 72 hours in terms of attacks, violent disputes is really concerning," she said. "The responsibility lies with the Russian government which is why I call urgently on the Russian government: Come back to the negotiating table. It is in your hands."

The EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Ukraine after France said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine. Western countries say a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine is a prelude to an invasion, but the EU is supporting the latest attempt to arrange further talks, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed," Borrell said in Brussels. "We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," he said.

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told LCI TV on Monday that no date had been set yet for a summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022