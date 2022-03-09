Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo has introduced customized edge-to-cloud IT infrastructure solutions to help midsize companies achieve intelligent transformation and enable business growth.

The new purpose-built suite of edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions includes new server, storage and service offerings that help organizations easily overcome resource limitations, optimize for remote work and accelerate innovation.

Working with our broad system of channel partners and solution providers, Lenovo's new IT infrastructure solutions and TruScale services for midsize businesses are optimized to help organizations improve customer service, accelerate sales and roll out next-generation applications so they can grow their business now and well into the future. Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

Lenovo's expanded portfolio features:

Single-socket ThinkSystem V2 Servers : The new single-socket ThinkSystem ST50 V2, ST250 V2 and the SR250 V2 servers offer companies simple solutions that are easily tailored for running their business, including support for business-critical applications in retail, manufacturing and financial services.

: The new single-socket ThinkSystem ST50 V2, ST250 V2 and the SR250 V2 servers offer companies simple solutions that are easily tailored for running their business, including support for business-critical applications in retail, manufacturing and financial services. Lenovo's built-in XClarity management software - provides an easy-to-use dashboard that can standardize, simplify and automate IT management tasks for companies.

- provides an easy-to-use dashboard that can standardize, simplify and automate IT management tasks for companies. Lenovo TruScale for Hosted Desktops - enables remote workers to be productive with enhanced security from anywhere.

- enables remote workers to be productive with enhanced security from anywhere. Professional Services Tokens - get flexible and proven expertise whenever you need it.

For enhanced recovery and protection, Lenovo offers ThinkSystem V2 servers with ThinkShield Security and ThinkSystem DM storage solutions with built-in automatic ransomware protection.

"As the digital evolution continues, growing businesses have an opportunity to ready their IT infrastructure for the future so they can be more competitive today and tomorrow. Working with the industry's most trusted global channel partners, Lenovo offers easy-to-use infrastructure solutions for growing businesses," Lenovo said in a statement.