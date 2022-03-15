Trianz Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz is proud to be Great Place to Work®-Certified in India, after having received the Great Place to Work® Certification in the US recently. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Trianz. The scores for Trianz were significantly higher than the average in the US and on par with India's Top 100 - Best Companies to Work For across all industries and all sizes. The organization has also demonstrated an amazing global employee experience consistency with near-identical views expressed by employees all over.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

''The GPTW certification reflects our commitment towards building a workplace that promotes the values of Integrity, Commitment, Diversity, Global Excellence, and Social Purpose,'' said Laura Ferracane, VP, Global Human Capital, Trianz. ''To become an employer of choice during this incredible period of accelerated growth for Trianz speaks volumes about our efforts in building the next generation of leaders. At Trianz, we believe in our workforce and are grateful to our associates for their hard work and trust in us.'' ''This certification is an endorsement from our employees based on their trust and belief in Trianz workplace culture,'' said Sujit Sahoo, VP, Human Capital, Trianz. ''This achievement reaffirms our focus on building a culture of learning and collaboration and investing in a talent strategy that equips our teams to make a significant impact.'' ''Over the past few years, we have made a significant investment into learning and development, a digital workplace, best practices in remote working, and employee wellbeing across the board.

Underpinning all of this, of course, is the fact that a majority of Trianz clients' services have transitioned into a cutting-edge digital transformation realm,'' said Sri Manchala, CEO, Trianz, and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. ''Recognitions like this are a great source of pride for all of us. Having this validated by our employees, who have rated our company highly on several benchmarks, is incredibly gratifying. What makes this even more rewarding is that we accomplished this in the peak year of the Covid pandemic, in an incredible period of acceleration and remote onboarding of new employees.'' In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM. The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

About Trianz Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

