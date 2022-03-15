Android 12 rolling out to Asus ROG Phone 5/5s

Asus has released the Android 12 update for the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s, the company announced in a post on the ZenTalk forums. The update comes with version number 31.0810.1226.57 and includes new features, improvements and bug fixes as well.

The Android 12 update is rolling out to the worldwide units of ROG Phone 5s (ZS676KS) and ROG Phone 5 (ZS673KS).

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

Upgraded system to Android 12 Introduced new ROG UI design Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard and System update apps Merge Wi-Fi and mobile network settings to Internet settings Added extra dim setting, the Drones of Detection theme pack, and AirTriggers' dual control feature Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design Adjusted the Classic style of the power menu to match the Android 12 design. Separated device control and Wallet to independent pages. Added the Shortcut option in the Security & lock screen settings menu Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS One-handed mode integrates Android 12 design and supports more options. Removed search option in OptiFlex setting Introduced a new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page. Added the Swipe to invoke assistant option to Gesture settings Removed the Quick Settings layout option from Display settings Added splash screen animations when launching apps ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling Added the "Draw overlay permission request" dialog when launching Game Genie for the first time Removed the function of swiping up from any position of Launcher, holding, and releasing to enter the Overview page when using gesture navigation Added the function of going back to the main screen in Launcher by swiping up from the bottom when using gesture navigation Added the "Convert videos to AVC" option in the USB preferences page Some third party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet Modified the color of the icons in the 1st-layer Settings to Android 12 black and white design

The update also fixes the following issues: