Android 12 rolling out to Asus ROG Phone 5/5s
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:25 IST
Asus has released the Android 12 update for the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s, the company announced in a post on the ZenTalk forums. The update comes with version number 31.0810.1226.57 and includes new features, improvements and bug fixes as well.
The Android 12 update is rolling out to the worldwide units of ROG Phone 5s (ZS676KS) and ROG Phone 5 (ZS673KS).
Below is the complete update changelog (via):
- Upgraded system to Android 12
- Introduced new ROG UI design
- Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard and System update apps
- Merge Wi-Fi and mobile network settings to Internet settings
- Added extra dim setting, the Drones of Detection theme pack, and AirTriggers' dual control feature
- Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design
- Adjusted the Classic style of the power menu to match the Android 12 design. Separated device control and Wallet to independent pages.
- Added the Shortcut option in the Security & lock screen settings menu
- Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features
- Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS
- One-handed mode integrates Android 12 design and supports more options.
- Removed search option in OptiFlex setting
- Introduced a new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page.
- Added the Swipe to invoke assistant option to Gesture settings
- Removed the Quick Settings layout option from Display settings
- Added splash screen animations when launching apps
- ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling
- Added the "Draw overlay permission request" dialog when launching Game Genie for the first time
- Removed the function of swiping up from any position of Launcher, holding, and releasing to enter the Overview page when using gesture navigation
- Added the function of going back to the main screen in Launcher by swiping up from the bottom when using gesture navigation
- Added the "Convert videos to AVC" option in the USB preferences page
- Some third party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet
- Modified the color of the icons in the 1st-layer Settings to Android 12 black and white design
The update also fixes the following issues:
- Fixed no automatic recording option in the call settings page
- Fixed an occasional issue where the battery level of a connected Bluetooth headset would not show
- Fixed the "Disable fan when microphone is active" option in Armoury Crate always being grayed out.
- Fixed an issue with occasional touch responses (ghost touch) when not touching the screen
- Fixed an issue where the lock screen video for dynamic themes would get stuck after waking up the screen.
- Fixed an issue with scrolling up the feed on the Connect homepage in Armoury Crate would directly trigger page reorganization
- Fixed an issue where Armoury Crate would freeze when playing music with the Lighting Armor Case on.
- Fixed an issue with switching a Bluetooth headset on and off during some VOIP calls
- Fixed an issue where theme packs could not be purchased, and the user was directed back to the Google account login page
- Fixed an issue with parameters not taking effect in the custom mode of the graphics acceleration engine in the game configuration file
- Fixed a crash issue when opening Instagram Avatars
- Fixed an issue where swiping right on the Google Now page to browse embedded Youtube videos, the video would automatically pause
- Fixed an issue when 3.5 mm earphones were inserted while playing games and no sound would play in the earphones
- Fixed some occasional Quick Setting drop-down issues
- Fixed an issue where sliding an app in the Recent apps page would cause the app to disappear
- Fixed the occasional issue of system UI not responding
