US, TikTok seek fast-track schedule, ruling by Dec. 6 on potential ban

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 02:11 IST
The U.S. Justice Department and TikTok on Friday asked a U.S. appeals court to set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law requiring Chinese-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.
TikTok, ByteDance and a group of TikTok content creators joined with the Justice Department in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to rule by Dec. 6 in order to be able to seek review from the Supreme Court if needed.
