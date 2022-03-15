Left Menu

Ericsson, Vodafone complete UK’s first 5G standalone network slicing trial

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 20:36 IST
Ericsson, Vodafone complete UK’s first 5G standalone network slicing trial
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ericsson and Vodafone today announced the successful completion of the UK's first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration to create on-demand 5G connectivity.

Network slicing allows communications service providers (CSPs) to create multiple virtual network slices which operate across the same physical network. Each slice is isolated from other network traffic to give dedicated performance and eliminate the risk of network congestion.

"Network slicing is an incredibly valuable step forward. By segmenting our network, and customising different slices for different requirements, we can bring to life new ideas that would be impossible otherwise," said Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK.

The lab trial demonstrated an on-demand premium 5G network slice using Ericsson's 5G Standalone containerized core architecture and end-to-end automated orchestrated solution, including 5G RAN slicing. The network slice was configured to provide the low latency and high bandwidth experience required for a virtual reality use case, Ericsson said.

By enabling on-demand 5G connectivity and dedicated performance, consumers and enterprises will be able to access a wider range of services and innovative applications such as video-assisted remote operations, AR/VR, enhanced event experiences, cloud gaming, smart cities, and applications for Industry 4.0 and public safety.

Commenting on this development, Andrea Spaccapietra, VP Digital Services, Ericsson UK & Ireland, said, "With the tools to efficiently manage network resources and provide differentiated services with dedicated performance, leading network operators like Vodafone can enable new business model innovation and use cases across different sectors and unlock new revenue opportunities to realize the full potential of 5G."

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022