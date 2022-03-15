Ericsson, Vodafone complete UK’s first 5G standalone network slicing trial

Ericsson and Vodafone today announced the successful completion of the UK's first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration to create on-demand 5G connectivity.

Network slicing allows communications service providers (CSPs) to create multiple virtual network slices which operate across the same physical network. Each slice is isolated from other network traffic to give dedicated performance and eliminate the risk of network congestion.

"Network slicing is an incredibly valuable step forward. By segmenting our network, and customising different slices for different requirements, we can bring to life new ideas that would be impossible otherwise," said Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK.

The lab trial demonstrated an on-demand premium 5G network slice using Ericsson's 5G Standalone containerized core architecture and end-to-end automated orchestrated solution, including 5G RAN slicing. The network slice was configured to provide the low latency and high bandwidth experience required for a virtual reality use case, Ericsson said.

By enabling on-demand 5G connectivity and dedicated performance, consumers and enterprises will be able to access a wider range of services and innovative applications such as video-assisted remote operations, AR/VR, enhanced event experiences, cloud gaming, smart cities, and applications for Industry 4.0 and public safety.

Commenting on this development, Andrea Spaccapietra, VP Digital Services, Ericsson UK & Ireland, said, "With the tools to efficiently manage network resources and provide differentiated services with dedicated performance, leading network operators like Vodafone can enable new business model innovation and use cases across different sectors and unlock new revenue opportunities to realize the full potential of 5G."