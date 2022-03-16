Left Menu

POCO F3 GT getting MIUI 13 (Android 12) update in India

Updated: 16-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:27 IST
POCO F3 GT getting MIUI 13 (Android 12) update in India
Image Credit: Poco
  • India

Poco has released the MIUI 13 update based on Android 12 to Poco F3 GT users in India. Announcing the update on the Poco Community forum, the company said that the new update is rolling out in batches, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially.

As per the screenshots shared by Poco F3 GT users on Twitter, the update brings along the February 2022 Android security patch along with new features and improvements.

Poco F3 GT: Specifications

The Poco F3 GT comes with a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone features MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16-megapixel camera housed in a central punch-hole cutout.

The Poco F3 GT is equipped with a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver 50 percent charge in 15 minutes. For biometric authentication, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

