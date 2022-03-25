Left Menu

Dell launches XPS 15, XPS 17 with 12-gen Intel chips, better RAM

Dell has announced its refreshed XPS 15 and XPS 17 Windows laptops that will be featuring Intel's Alder Lake-H 12-gen processors.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Dell has announced its refreshed XPS 15 and XPS 17 Windows laptops that will be featuring Intel's Alder Lake-H 12-gen processors. According to GSM Arena, there are three new CPU options available: Core i5-12500H, Core i7-12700H and Core i9-12900HK.

They will also be sporting DDR5-4800 RAM configurable up to 64GB while storage will still be of the PCIe4 x4 SSD variety and capped at up to 4TB. The rest of the spec sheet and design are the same as last year's models down to the black and white colour finishes.

Users will have a choice of a 3840 x 2400px IPS touchscreen option on both sizes as well as good-old 1920 x 1200px non-touch versions. The 15-inch model can be configured with an OLED display of 3456 x 2160px resolution. The laptops can be configured with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs for the base 15-inch model, all the way up to an RTX 3060 for the 17-inch.

As per GSM Arena, the new 2022 Dell XPS 15 starts at USD 1,449 for the Core i5 CPU model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. XPS 17 starts from USD 1,849. (ANI)

