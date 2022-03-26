Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Last year, Google introduced the "appointment scheduling" feature in Calendar for Workspace Individual users. The feature is now available for select Google Workspace editions.

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar allows users to share their availability via a booking page, which can be used by external stakeholders, clients, and partners to schedule time. Simply pick times from your calendar and adjust the appointment schedule's availability to your needs. The booking page will automatically update to avoid conflicts with other events on your calendar.

"The new appointment scheduling feature is suited for external use cases, allowing external users, including those without a Google account, to schedule meetings. Additionally, with automatic conflict detection with existing Calendar events, this feature helps reduce time spent finding and rescheduling appointments," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release Domains while full rollout for Scheduled Release Domains will begin on April 6, 2022. The feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers.

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers do not have access to the new feature.

The new appointment schedules feature is in addition to the 'appointment slot' feature in Google Calendar, which is helpful for internal use cases, specifically if you don't know who needs to meet with you, but you want to make yourself available.

How to create an appointment schedule in Google Calendar?