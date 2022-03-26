Battlegrounds Mobile India in-game event brings Lamborghini vehicle skins

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has introduced a new in-game event, Lamborghini Lucky Spin - Speed Drift, via which players are getting a chance to win six Lamborghini vehicle skins as well as two hidden skins in exchange for the lucky medals.

The Lamborghini vehicle skins will be available from March 25, 2022, to May 3, 2022.

Here's how to get the new hidden skins:

There are 6 Lamborghini vehicle skins you can win through Lamborghini Lucky Spin. These include Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo, Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey, Lamborghini URUS Giallo Inti, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde, Lamborghini Estoque Oro, and Lamborghini URUS Pink.

The Lucky Medal you get from the spin can be exchanged with Lamborghini vehicle skins from the Event Shop.

If you collect all 6 Lamborghini skins, the first secret exchange page where you can get the hidden Lamborghini vehicle skin will open.

The first hidden Lamborghini skin can be claimed immediately once the secret exchange page opens.

Once you claim the first hidden Lamborghini skin, the second secret page can be opened.

You can enter the second secret page by clicking the button on the top left corner of the Event Shop.

The second hidden Lamborghini vehicle skin can be exchanged using 3 Lucky Medals.

To get the lucky medal:

Spin the Lucky Spin.

Claim your one 'Lucky Medal' on your first 10,000UC/25,000UC/35,000UC/50,000UC expenditure.

You can claim the lucky medal from the event centre.