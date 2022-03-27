Scoreboard: ICC Women's World Cup match between India and South Africa

Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup league match between India and South Africa here on Sunday. India Women: Smriti Mandhana c Tryon b Klaas 71 Shafali Verma run out (Luus/Chetty) 53 Yastika Bhatia b Tryon 2 Mithali Raj c Tryon b Klaas 68 Harmanpreet Kaur b Khaka 48 Pooja Vastrakar c Luus b Ismail 3 Richa Ghosh c Luus b Ismail 8 Sneh Rana not out 1 Deepti Sharma not out 2 Extras: (B-3, NB-1, W-14) 18 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-96, 3-176, 4-234, 5-240, 6-268, 7-271 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-1-42-2, Marizanne Kapp 9-0-56-0, Ayabonga Khaka 9-0-58 -1, Chloe Tryon 10-0-51-1, Masabata Klaas 8-0-38-2, Sune Luus 4-0-26-0.

