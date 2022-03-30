Miami Open: Bopana-Shapovalov pair ousted after quarterfinal loss
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were knocked out of the Miami Open men's doubles event after a straight-set quarterfinal loss here.
Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Candian duo went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski, failing to advance to the semifinal on Tuesday. The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round.
