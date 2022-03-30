Left Menu

Miami Open: Bopana-Shapovalov pair ousted after quarterfinal loss

PTI | Miami | Updated: 30-03-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 10:59 IST
Rohan Bopanna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were knocked out of the Miami Open men's doubles event after a straight-set quarterfinal loss here.

Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Candian duo went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski, failing to advance to the semifinal on Tuesday. The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

