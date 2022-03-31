IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs LSG

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Robin Uthappa lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 50 Ruturaj Gaikwad run out (Ravi Bishnoi) 1 Moeen Ali b Avesh Khan 35 Shivam Dube c Lewis b Avesh Khan 49 Ambati Rayudu b Ravi Bishnoi 27 Ravindra Jadeja c Manish Pandey b Andrew Tye 17 MS Dhoni not out 16 Dwaine Pretorius lbw b Andrew Tye 0 Dwayne Bravo not out 1 Extras: (B-4, LB-7, W-3) 14 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-28 , 2-84, 3-106, 4-166, 5-189, 6-203, 7-203.

Bowling: Avesh Khan 4-0-38-2, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-49-0, Andrew Tye 4-0-41-2, Krunal Pandya 3-0-35-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-24-2, Deepak Hooda 1-0-12-0. (MORE) PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)