Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs LSG

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:44 IST
IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs LSG
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Robin Uthappa lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 50 Ruturaj Gaikwad run out (Ravi Bishnoi) 1 Moeen Ali b Avesh Khan 35 Shivam Dube c Lewis b Avesh Khan 49 Ambati Rayudu b Ravi Bishnoi 27 Ravindra Jadeja c Manish Pandey b Andrew Tye 17 MS Dhoni not out 16 Dwaine Pretorius lbw b Andrew Tye 0 Dwayne Bravo not out 1 Extras: (B-4, LB-7, W-3) 14 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-28 , 2-84, 3-106, 4-166, 5-189, 6-203, 7-203.

Bowling: Avesh Khan 4-0-38-2, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-49-0, Andrew Tye 4-0-41-2, Krunal Pandya 3-0-35-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-24-2, Deepak Hooda 1-0-12-0. (MORE) PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022