Left Menu

Man trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand

The man could not see the approaching elephants due to the darkness and was trampled by them, Balumath forest ranger Nand Kumar Mehta said.He said the deceaseds family was given an immediate relief of Rs 40,000, and the rest of the compensation will be provided after some official procedures.In Jharkhand, Rs 4 lakh compensation is provided in case of death due to an elephant attack.Mehta added that the body has been handed over to the Balumath Police Station for post-mortem examination.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 15-12-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 11:20 IST
Man trampled to death by elephants in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Bhaisadon village under Balumath Police Station limits on Sunday night when Aryan Lohra went outside his home to relieve himself, he said.

''A herd of 10-12 elephants was passing through the area on Sunday night when he was out to relieve himself. The man could not see the approaching elephants due to the darkness and was trampled by them,'' Balumath forest ranger Nand Kumar Mehta said.

He said the deceased's family was given an immediate relief of Rs 40,000, and the rest of the compensation will be provided after some official procedures.

In Jharkhand, Rs 4 lakh compensation is provided in case of death due to an elephant attack.

Mehta added that the body has been handed over to the Balumath Police Station for post-mortem examination. The villagers expressed anger over the incident.

They demanded that the forest department drive the herds of elephants away from the village and find a permanent solution to prevent such incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025