Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and others meet Lionel Messi

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were among the celebrities who met Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who is currently in India for his GOAT Tour.The player arrived in India on December 13 and visited Kolkata on the same day as part of his tour, which covers four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 11:15 IST
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were among the celebrities who met Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who is currently in India for his ''GOAT Tour''.

The player arrived in India on December 13 and visited Kolkata on the same day as part of his tour, which covers four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Messi was in Mumbai on December 14.

In the videos and pictures circulating on the internet, Khan, Devgn and Shroff are seen interacting with the football star. Khan, who attended the event with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle ahead of the event.

''Got dressed up to take the boys to meet their hero. Thank you to my @hsbc_in family for making it happen,'' she wrote in the post.

During Messi's visit to Kolkata, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived along with his youngest son, AbRam Khan, to meet the player.

Messi arrived in India with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. His tour will conclude today with him meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has previously visited India in 2011, when he led the Argentina national team in a match against Venezuela. The match took place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

