Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 update with bug fixes

Apple has released the iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 update that includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone. This latest update fixes an issue causing the battery to drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4 which was released last month.

The iOS 15.4.1 also includes a fix for Made for iPhone hearing devices losing connection within some third-party apps. This update brings no new features for iOS/iPadOS users.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4

Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert

Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

The update is available for eligible iPhones and iPads including iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

To update your device to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, navigate to the Settings app > General > Software Update and then tap the Download and Install button.

The last major update - iOS 15.4 - introduced the ability to unlock with Face ID while wearing a mask, emojis, episode filters in the Podcast app, and more features.

Apart from iOS 15.4.1 update, Apple has also released tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS and macOS Monterey 12.3.1.