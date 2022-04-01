Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Releases 150V N-channel Power MOSFET That Uses Latest Generation Process to Improve Power Supply Efficiency

KAWASAKI, Japan, Mar. 31, 2022 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (''Toshiba'') has launched a 150V N-channel power MOSFET ''TPH9R00CQH'' (https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/mosfets/12v-300v-mosfets/detail.TPH9R00CQH.html) that uses the latest-generation (*1) process, ''U-MOSX-H,'' and that is suitable for use in switching power supplies for industrial equipment -- including those deployed in data centers and communications base stations.

Shipments start on March 31.

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107097/202203249042/_prw_PI1fl_As0mw3xi.jpg TPH9R00CQH has drain-source on-resistance about 42% lower than TPH1500CNH, a 150V product that uses the current-generation process, U-MOSVIII-H.

Optimization of the new MOSFET's structure has improved the trade-off (*2) between the drain-source on-resistance and two charge characteristics (*3), realizing excellent low-loss characteristics. In addition, spike voltage between the drain and source at switching operation is reduced, helping to lower electromagnetic interference (EMI) in switching power supplies. Two types of surface mount packages are available: SOP Advance and the more popular SOP Advance (N).

Toshiba also offers tools that support circuit design for switching power supplies. Alongside the G0 SPICE model, which can verify the circuit function in a short time, the highly accurate G2 SPICE models, which accurately reproduce transient characteristics, are now available.

Toshiba will expand its lineup of power MOSFETs that improve equipment power supply efficiency by cutting losses, helping to reduce power consumption.

Notes: (*1) Toshiba survey as of March 2022.

(*2) The product has improved the drain-source on-resistance x gate switch charge by about 20% and the drain-source on-resistance x output charge by about 28% compared to the current product TPH1500CNH (U-MOSVIII-H series).

(*3) Gate switch charge and output charge Applications - Power supplies for communications equipment - Switching power supplies (high-efficiency DC-DC converters, etc.) Features - Excellent low-loss characteristics.

(trade-off between on-resistance and gate switch charge and output charge) - Low on-resistance: RDS(ON)=9.0milliohms (max) @VGS=10V - High channel temperature rating: Tch (max)=175C Main Specifications: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202203249042-O1-spr94552.pdf Follow the link below for more on the new product, TPH9R00CQH: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/mosfets/12v-300v-mosfets/detail.TPH9R00CQH.html Follow the link below for more on Toshiba MOSFETs: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/mosfets.html Follow the link below for more on the highly accurate SPICE models (G2 model): https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/knowledge/highlighted-contents/articles/simulating-the-transient-characteristics-of-mosfet-more-accurately.html To check availability of the new product, TPH9R00CQH, at online distributors, please visit and buy online: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TPH9R00CQH.html Notes: * Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710 billion yen (US$6.5 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

