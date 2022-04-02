Left Menu

U.S. will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine -NY Times

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2022 06:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 06:49 IST
  • United States

The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.

The transfers, requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, would begin soon, the unnamed official said, according to the Times. The official declined to say how many tanks would be sent or from which countries they would come, the paper said.

