Ukrainian president's office demands new wave of Russia sanctions

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:33 IST
Ukrainian president's office demands new wave of Russia sanctions
A senior official at the Ukrainian president's office said on Sunday that a fifth package of sanctions should be imposed on Russia, targeting all its banks, closing ports to its ships and imposing an embargo on all trade.

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukraine's president's office, said in comments broadcast on television that the sanctions should be imposed over what Ukraine says were atrocities carried out by Russia in the town of Bucha near Kyiv.

Russia has so far not commented publicly on the allegations. Moscow has previously denied Ukrainian allegations that it has targeted civilians or carried out possible war crimes.

