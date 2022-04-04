Left Menu

These LG smartphones getting Android 12 update in Q2, 2022

Updated: 04-04-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 11:16 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics
Despite closing down the mobile business, LG is delivering on its promise to provide software upgrades and service support to its customers. The South Korean firm has now revealed the list of smartphones that will be receiving the Android 12 update in the second quarter (Q2, 2022) in its home market.

These include:

  • LG Q92 5G
  • LG V50 ThinQ
  • LG V50S ThinQ

Apart from this, the company has also revealed the list of handsets that will receive security updates this quarter. These include:

  • LG Q52
  • LG Velvet
  • LG WING

In April 2021, LG announced its decision to exit the mobile business to focus on other businesses such as connected devices, smart homes, and robotics, among others. The company also promised to provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region.

