Hero Electric to observe April as battery care month

Hero Electric on Monday said it will observe April as battery care month with the onset of peak summers amid a few incidents of electric scooters catching fire from some of its rival brands. The initiative is being done to facilitate face-to-face interaction with over 4.5 lakh consumers to reinforce the key aspects of battery care and safety and get their electric two-wheelers checked across the company's 750 plus dealership network, Hero Electric said in a statement.

This is a free service available to the customers in addition to other free services and service camps that the company organizes from time to time across dealerships, it added.

''There is an urgent need to take concrete actions to assuage any concerns related to EV safety. Any corrective actions for the EVs already on the road should be the priority. Customer education and awareness about the upkeep of the battery and the charging system is a crucial link in this,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill noted.

Though the company's owner manuals and service literature carry all the necessary steps that the customers must take to get the best out of their bikes, it still encourages frequent face to face interaction with trained service technicians to reinforce the importance of keeping the batteries and the chargers in good shape, he added.

''The Battery Care month will be observed at all our dealerships across 500+ cities and servicing will be done at no cost to the customer,'' Gill stated.

Hero Electric rolls out its products from a Ludhiana-based plant.

