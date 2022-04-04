Left Menu

LG giving Android 12 update to three phones in Q2 2022

Even though South Korean multinational conglomerate LG had closed its mobile division, on its way out the company promised current devices will keep receiving firmware updates until 2025's summer.

04-04-2022
Even though South Korean multinational conglomerate LG had closed its mobile division, on its way out the company promised current devices will keep receiving firmware updates until 2025's summer. According to GSM Arena, LG has now revealed the next three devices that will receive Android 12. Three more will get security updates and they will also be seeded by the end of this quarter.

The devices to receive the Android update includes LG Q92 5G, LG V50 ThinQ, and LG V50S ThinQ. Security updates will be provided for LG Q52, LG Wing and LG Velvet. It's worth noting that these updates will reach devices in South Korea first, and once it is confirmed to be okay, will be pushed to global units.

As per GSM Arena, LG has suggested that its users should back up any important data because even though the updates are official and not beta, files could still be lost in the transitioning process from Android 11 to Android 12. (ANI)

