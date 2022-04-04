Applications open for Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud virtual program

Google has invited applications for Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud, an equity-free program to help European and Israeli startups building with Google Cloud learn technical, product and leadership best practices.

Applications for the first EMEA Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud are open until April 19, 2022. The program will kick off in May 2022 and run through July 2022.

The virtual program is open for seed to Series A-stage startups and offers 10 weeks of mentoring and technical support from Google engineers and external experts through a mix of 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions.

The program offers the following benefits:

Three months of equity-free support

1:1 mentoring on hand from 20+ Google teams

Boost your knowledge of GCP, machine learning, product development, marketing, leadership and more

Google product credits for tech stack

The program culminates in a virtual Demo Day, during which startup founders will get an opportunity to share their startup/products with their program cohort, mentors, Google senior leaders, members of the Google for Startups investor & partner network, and other teams around Alphabet.

Startups will continue to receive Google support via the Google for Startups Accelerator alumni program and network even after the program wraps up.

More details about Google for Startups Accelerator: Cloud can be found here.