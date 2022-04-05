Musk asks Twitter users if they want an edit button
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 06:31 IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday posted a Twitter poll asking users if they want an edit button. "Do you want an edit button?" the tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1511143607385874434 said.
Musk on Monday disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth nearly $3 billion, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement