Left Menu

Musk asks Twitter users if they want an edit button

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 06:31 IST
Musk asks Twitter users if they want an edit button

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday posted a Twitter poll asking users if they want an edit button. "Do you want an edit button?" the tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1511143607385874434 said.

Musk on Monday disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth nearly $3 billion, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022