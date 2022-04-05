Musk asks Twitter users if they want an edit button

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday posted a Twitter poll asking users if they want an edit button. "Do you want an edit button?" the tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1511143607385874434 said.

Musk on Monday disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth nearly $3 billion, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.

