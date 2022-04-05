Google Pixel April 2022 update rolls out with bug fixes and improvements
Updated: 05-04-2022
Google has released the April 2022 update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 12. This update includes bug fixes and improvements and is rolling out to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
The April 2022 update improves the wireless charging performance on the Pixel 6 series and also fixes the green screen issue appearing in the camera preview on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
The rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device. Below is the complete update changelog:
- Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories.
- Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in.
- Fix for issue occasionally causing a green screen to appear in camera preview.
User Interface
- Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions.
- Fix for issue causing an error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers.
- Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions.
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the animation to display incorrectly when cancelling a search in the app drawer.
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active.
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third-party launchers
