Google Pixel April 2022 update rolls out with bug fixes and improvements

Google has released the April 2022 update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 12. This update includes bug fixes and improvements and is rolling out to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The April 2022 update improves the wireless charging performance on the Pixel 6 series and also fixes the green screen issue appearing in the camera preview on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device. Below is the complete update changelog:

Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories.

Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in.

Fix for issue occasionally causing a green screen to appear in camera preview.

User Interface