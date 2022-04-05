Left Menu

UK to ban celebrities popular with under-18s from gambling ads

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Gambling advertisements in Britain will be banned from using a celebrity who has a strong appeal to those aged under 18, an official committee said on Tuesday, in a bid to protect children in one of the world's largest gambling markets.

"Marketing communications/advertisements for lotteries must not ... be likely to be of strong appeal to children or young persons, especially by reflecting or being associated with youth culture," said the Committee of Advertising Practice, which writes advertising codes which are then regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The committee added that advertisements must not include a person or character whose example is likely to be followed by those aged under 18 years.

