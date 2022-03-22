Britain's Capita names David Lowden as new chairman

Capita Plc on Tuesday named David Lowden as its new chairman, succeeding Ian Powell, who will leave the UK outsourcing firm after five years in the role.

The company said Powell has refrained from seeking re-election to the position of the chairman.

