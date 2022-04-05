EU's von der Leyen and Borrell to meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv -spokesman
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:25 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell will travel to Kyiv this week for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place "prior to the pledging event #StandUpForUkraine on Saturday in Warsaw", EU spokesman Eric Mamer wrote on Twitter.
