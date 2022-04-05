Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:31 IST
IPL Scoreboard: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings: Jos Buttler not out 70 Yashasvi Jaiswal b Willey 4 Devdutt Padikkal c Kohli b Harshal Patel 37 Sanju Samson c and b W Hasaranga 8 Shimron Hetmyer not out 42 Extras: (LB-3, W-4, NB-1) 8 Total: (For three wickets in 20 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-76, 3-86. Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-43-0, David Willey 4-0-29-1, Akash Deep 4-0-44-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-32-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-18-1. MORE PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

