Google Docs getting new emoji reactions on the web

Google Docs on the web is getting new emoji reactions that provide a less formal alternative to comments to express your opinions about document content.

With the latest update, you will see the following changes:

Emoji set is updated to the latest version (Emoji 14.0), reflecting the latest emoji set with options to accurately reflect your identity

Gender-neutral options for gender-modifiable emojis

Emoji skin tone and gender preferences are saved per individual emoji Getting started Admins: There is no admin control for this feature.

To add emoji reactions:

Open a Google Doc.

Select the text you want to react to.

On the right margin, click Add emoji reaction, or



Go to Insert > Emoji reaction.

Select an option: Choose the emoji you want to add You can also enter search terms for an emoji.



Emoji reactions in Google Docs on the web is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on April 20, 2022.

The feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus and not to Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.