K7 Computing Joins Hands with Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) K7 Computing Private Limited, an Indian firm developing international award-winning cyber security products, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India for collaboration in the area of cyber security. Through this MoU CERT-In and K7 Computing Private Limited propose to work together to enhance the overall security of the computing environment in India and to address the increasingly complex problems associated with cyber security threats. The MoU would facilitate cooperation for detection of latest cyber security threats such as malware/botnets and ransomware that can adversely affect the information assets in the country and devise appropriate security measures while providing security tools to enable such users to secure their systems. Under this MoU, CERT-In is providing a platform to K7 to provide a free bot and ransomware removal tool for citizens. The details of the free bot and ransomware removal tool are provided on CERT-In’s Cyber Swachhta Kendra (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) website through which users from across the country will be able to access and download K7's botnet and ransomware removal tool free of cost. The ''Cyber Swachhta Kendra'' (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) is a part of the Government of India's Digital India initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a secure cyberspace by detecting botnet infections in India and enable cleaning and securing systems of end users. This centre is being operated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). K7's bot and ransomware removal tool enable users to scan their computers and eradicate any infections they may have. It mitigates some of the commonly known infections like Viruses, Spyware, Adware, and other forms of malware. Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Kesavardhanan J, Founder & CEO of K7 Computing, said, “As a 100% Made In India company, we have always been keen to ensure that Indians thrive in cyberspace without fearing digital threats. We are pleased to see cybersecurity gain prominence on the national security agenda, and are delighted to collaborate with CERT-In to protect all Indian computing users.” Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, said, “The Cyber Swachhta Kendra has achieved marvellous results for enabling secure cyberspace while enhancing cyber hygiene amongst citizens in India. CERT-In envisages effective collaboration with Industry to enable citizens regarding safe usage of digital technologies. As the complexity, frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks continues to increase impacting the end user digital devices, there is a need for sophisticated tools in the hands of citizens to safeguard themselves. The K7 botnet/malware removal tool from K7 Computing is capable of detecting the prominent malware infections prevalent in the wild so as to safeguard customers against the malware and ransomware infections.” About K7 Computing K7 Computing is a global provider of leading IT security solutions for enterprises and consumers. Incorporated 30 years ago, K7 Computing has its registered office in Chennai and a strong presence in all Indian states. With more than 20,000 channel partners, K7 Computing protects more than 25 million customers worldwide against threats to their IT environment. K7 Computing’s range of cybersecurity products include Windows, Mac, Android and iOS protection for home users, and on-premises or cloud deployed desktop, laptop, and server protection for the enterprise. K7’s cybersecurity products are known for their low impact on IT resources and are designed to be quickly deployed and easily used with minimal IT help. For more details, please visit: www.k7computing.com.

