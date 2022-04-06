Boeing taps AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud to strengthen digital foundations

Boeing, a leading global manufacturer of airplanes and space systems, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen its digital foundations for engineering and manufacturing.

The partnership will see Boeing taking advantage of AWS's scalable, power-efficient, and high-performing infrastructure as well as its industry-leading cloud services, including high-performance computing (HPC), AWS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commenting on this partnership, Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Amazon Web Services, Inc., said, "Boeing and AWS share a builder culture and are committed to using advanced technologies to take on the most ambitious engineering feats like developing new sustainable energy sources and interplanetary human travel. Together, we will deliver more powerful, sustainable, and efficient aerospace design, engineering, and management solutions that will help Boeing customers today and in future aerospace travel."

As part of the deal, Boeing will migrate applications out of on-premises data centers to AWS and create a technology foundation that will strengthen engineering and manufacturing processes. AWS will power new and existing Boeing digital applications to unlock valuable insights to drive product innovation, more efficient operations, and improved customer support.

"These partnerships strengthen our ability to test a system – or an aircraft – hundreds of times using digital twin technology before it is deployed. Moving to the cloud also provides Boeing with global scalability and elasticity without having to predict, procure, maintain, and pay for on-premises servers," Susan Doniz, Boeing Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Data Analytics wrote in a LinkedIn post.

In addition to AWS, the aerospace company has also announced a multi-cloud partnership with Google Cloud and Microsoft.

In a separate press release, Microsoft said that they are deepening their strategic partnership to accelerate Boeing's digital transformation. The company will leverage the Microsoft Cloud and its AI capabilities to upgrade its tech infrastructure and mission-critical applications with intelligent new solutions.