Treasury's Yellen says U.S. will not be in G20 meetings if Russia is present
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the United States will not participate in "a number of meetings" of the Group of 20 largest global economies if Russia is a participant because of its invasion of Ukraine.
"President Biden's made it clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in any of the financial institutions. He's asked that Russia be removed from the G20, and I've made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians" are present, Yellen said in testimony to the House Financial Services Committee.
