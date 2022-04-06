Find ways to increase cotton output, ICAR chief tells scientists

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has exhorted scientists to delve into production and technology to improve cotton yield Presiding over a three-day programme here on cotton hybrid technology, ICAR director-general Trilochan Mohapatra on Wednesday insisted on cotton cultivation by using genetically modified hybrids. He asked the scientists to develop technologies for high-density planting, single-picking, mechanised harvest and genomics- assisted breeding. ICAR deputy director general (crop science) T R Sharma emphasised on developing pre-breeding lines for genetic divergence and the inclusion of product profile in growing cotton. Speaking on the occasion, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V Geethalakshmi highlighted on cotton crop and the role of hybrid cotton in yield improvement. The programme was organised by ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), and Indian Society for Cotton Improvement (ISCI), Mumbai.

