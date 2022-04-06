Left Menu

Find ways to increase cotton output, ICAR chief tells scientists

Indian Council of Agricultural Research ICAR has exhorted scientists to delve into production and technology to improve cotton yield Presiding over a three-day programme here on cotton hybrid technology, ICAR director-general Trilochan Mohapatra on Wednesday insisted on cotton cultivation by using genetically modified hybrids.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:31 IST
Find ways to increase cotton output, ICAR chief tells scientists
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has exhorted scientists to delve into production and technology to improve cotton yield Presiding over a three-day programme here on cotton hybrid technology, ICAR director-general Trilochan Mohapatra on Wednesday insisted on cotton cultivation by using genetically modified hybrids. He asked the scientists to develop technologies for high-density planting, single-picking, mechanised harvest and genomics- assisted breeding. ICAR deputy director general (crop science) T R Sharma emphasised on developing pre-breeding lines for genetic divergence and the inclusion of product profile in growing cotton. Speaking on the occasion, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V Geethalakshmi highlighted on cotton crop and the role of hybrid cotton in yield improvement. The programme was organised by ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), and Indian Society for Cotton Improvement (ISCI), Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022